Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Insider Sells $94,111.03 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $94,111.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Georgina Fogo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.