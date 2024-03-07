James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JRVR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

James River Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. James River Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

