Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.91. 468,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,963. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.