Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $8.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,533.95. 127,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,926. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,668.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,487.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

