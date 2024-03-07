Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5,985.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 29.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $32.88 on Thursday, reaching $1,036.81. 544,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,036.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.71.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.