Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

