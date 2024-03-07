Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,855. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

