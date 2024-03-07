Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

