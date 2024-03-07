Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.