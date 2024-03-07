Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 176,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $155.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

