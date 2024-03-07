J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 6.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $790.17. 2,056,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.46 and a 200-day moving average of $615.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.32 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $750.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

