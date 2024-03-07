iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSun in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iSun by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

