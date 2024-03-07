iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

