iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.93% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. 6,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,440. The firm has a market cap of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

