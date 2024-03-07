iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 78,222 shares.The stock last traded at $124.04 and had previously closed at $124.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

