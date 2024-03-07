iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $122.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.