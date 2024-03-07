iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

