iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. 296,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,866. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $174.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.19. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

