iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $37,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VLUE traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. 285,124 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

