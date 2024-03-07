iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,591,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 540,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

