iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.99

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 116572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.