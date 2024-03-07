iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.99

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 116572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
