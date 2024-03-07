iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

