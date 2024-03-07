iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 79,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

