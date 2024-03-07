iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSBGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 130,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.36.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

