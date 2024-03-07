iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 130,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.36.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

