iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 130,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.36.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
