iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.38

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 68381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
