iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.38

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 68381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,468,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,530,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,252,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,363,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.