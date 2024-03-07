iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.45

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 8813905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,053,000 after buying an additional 1,247,226 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.