Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2 %

IRM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $81.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

