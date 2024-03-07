iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 547,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 367,558 shares.The stock last traded at $108.61 and had previously closed at $109.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

