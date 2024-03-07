Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 296,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,263. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $623.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

