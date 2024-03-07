Investors Buy Large Volume of TPG RE Finance Trust Call Options (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 29,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,548% compared to the average volume of 306 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 446,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,663. The company has a current ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

