Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $165.62. 623,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.