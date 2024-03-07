Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $164.41 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

