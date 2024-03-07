Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.85

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 20733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

