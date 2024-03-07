Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.85

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 20733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
