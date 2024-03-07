Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $649.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

