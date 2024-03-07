Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $649.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
