Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 14.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 284,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 104,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

