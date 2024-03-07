International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

