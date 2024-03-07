International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQRFree Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.