International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

