International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 237,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,009. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $198.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

