Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,849 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,357,797. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

