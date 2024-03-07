Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock remained flat at $92.60 during trading on Thursday. 597,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,333. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

