Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 221,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 339,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period.

Trading Up 0.8 %

VB traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.19. 229,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,900. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

