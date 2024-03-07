Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 23,287 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 4.64% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 907,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 2,640.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

EMGF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 86,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

