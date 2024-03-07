Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 184,531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $44,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 385,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 438,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.