Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 15,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.37. 95,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,611. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

