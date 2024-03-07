Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.78. 1,496,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,926. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.