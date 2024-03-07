Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.