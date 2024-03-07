Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.88. 12,225,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,435,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $208.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.