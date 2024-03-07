Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2,181.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,011 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter.

INDA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,084 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

