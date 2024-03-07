Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $61.82 Million Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 1,015.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 12.05% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $61,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

