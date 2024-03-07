Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,263. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

